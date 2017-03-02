The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Name: Cassel,Scott Allen Charges: Distribute opiates, opium, narcotics or stimulants; Unknown quanitity Failure to appear Poss of marijuana Probation Violation Probation Violation Taxation; Drugs; No drug tax stamp for marijuana or cont substance Theft of prop/serv;<$1500 2 or more conv in 5yr Use/poss drug paraphernalia/human body

by 1 Comment

Comments

  1. I’m more than happy to discover this website. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and I have you book-marked to look at new things in your web site.
    http://financehints.eu

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *