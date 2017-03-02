A national retailer located in Salina has declared bankruptcy and will be going out of business.

North Dakota-based Vanity, located at Big Creek Crossing, announced Thursday it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of North Dakota.

The apparel and accessory chain has been in operation since the late 1950s, the company said in a news release.

“The commitment and adaptability of Vanity and its employees has been a key to Vanity’s success throughout its many years,” said James Bennett, Vanity’s chairman of the board. “We would like to thank our employees for their service and loyalty. We also sincerely appreciate all of our customers — both past and present.”

Vanity’s plan is to conduct store closing sales at all of its retail locations during the month of March and possibly into April. Vanity anticipates it will continue to honor Vanity gift cards during the store closing process.

Vanity also operates Kansas stores in Hays, Garden City, Manhattan and Topeka. Vanity operates 140 stores in 27 states.