Navigating the job market can be a stressful period in a person’s life. Kebby Underwood has made it her job to help others find their dream job. Kebby works as a learning resources specialist at Salina Area Technical College and is this week’s BANK VI Hero of the Week.

“Resume writing is my favorite part of my job,” Kebby said. “ That is where we really find that person’s strengths. I have students who come in and tell me they have only worked in fast food or on the farm their entire lives. Sometimes they don’t see their own potential, so we set down and show them they are more than just a fry cook or a farmer.”

About three years ago, Kebby started taking classes to obtain her master’s degree in academic advising. Around this time she took a job with Salina Area Technical College. Kebby says she has always wanted to get her master’s degree, but she didn’t start until later in life. She will receive her degree this May.

“Getting my degree has helped me become better at my job,” Kebby said. “Academic advising helps with career planning, making educated decisions in your life, setting goals for yourself and finding your true potential.”

Kebby says she enjoys her job because the students she works with are there to improve their lives. “I like to tell people that it is never too late to find something that you really love doing.”

Kebby and her family live in Bennington, but she has worked in Salina for the past 17 years. She has been married to her husband Rick for 31 years. They have two adult children.