Kathleen A. Wilkerson, 91, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017. She was born Sept. 7, 1925 in Luray, Kansas to Avery and Annie (Campbell) Homewood. She married Robert McMillen Feb. 13, 1945 and later married Wilmer Wilkerson July 11, 1966.

Her passion for being outdoors began when she was an early farmer growing up on a farm south of Luray, she found a love for gardening, being with her horses, and her dogs. Her biggest love was her son, Kenneth. She is a fourth-generation Campbell dating back to the Alexander Campbell House.

Left to mourn her passing are: her son, Kenneth and wife Connie of Mesa, Ariz.; step-grandchildren, Deana Strobel of Houston, Texas, Sean Strobel of Cameron, N.C.; nephew, Chuck and wife Diana Crawford of Wilson; niece, Delores and husband Ted Richards of Lake Havasu, Ariz.;

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Ryan Mortuary. Private inurnment will be at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Home in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.