TOPEKA- The Kansas Supreme Court Thursday set a June 30 deadline for the state to fix public school funding.

The court’s decision is over a lawsuit filed in 2010 by four school districts. They have argued that the nearly $4.1 billion a year the state provides in aid to its 286 school districts is about $800 million a year short of what’s necessary.

The decision comes with the state facing projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Lawmakers already are considering rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback.

———–

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court is preparing to rule on whether the state is spending enough money on its public schools to provide a suitable education for every child.

The court announced that it would issue a decision Thursday morning in a lawsuit filed in 2010 by four school districts. The districts have argued that the nearly $4.1 billion a year the state provides in aid to its 286 school districts about $800 million a year short of what’s necessary.

Previous rulings in the same lawsuit forced legislators and Republican Gov. Sam Brownback to boost aid to poor districts.

The decision comes with the state facing projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Lawmakers already are considering rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback.