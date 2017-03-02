John Armand Nelson completed his life work on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. He was born on Aug. 10, 1923 to John Albert (Albert J.) and Agnes (Lundquist) Nelson, along with three sisters and a brother. John chose to return to his hometown in Lindsborg after his retirement from 34 years of working in management at the Marley Company of Overland Park and Kansas City. John’s love of his Swedish roots was demonstrated in his active participation in many projects and civic organizations over the last three decades, including the Lindsborg Tree Board, the Kiwanis Club and the Lindsborg Swedish Club (Svenska Vanskop Groupen).

He served in the U.S. Army’s 69th Armored Infantry Division from 1943 through 1946 in the European theater. He received his Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Virginia, with whom he raised their three children, Curtis, Mark and Julie. Grandchildren are Alethea, David, Jennifer, Dominick, Angie, Ian, Jessie, with ten great-grandchildren.

He subsequently married Margaret Keding Johnson, a former co-worker of his parent’s Nelson Cafe, who passed in March of 2016. He is survived by her three children, Warren, Daryl, Marge, grandchildren: Heather, Marci, Matt, Garrett, Kaitlyn, Angie and Matthew, with 11 great-grandchildren.

John treasured his large blended family, and visiting with his many friends and family was so dear to him!

A reception celebrating John’s life will be held at Bethany Home on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to Bethany College or to the Lindsborg Kiwanis Club. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.