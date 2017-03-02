Council Grove – Harold Brown, age 88, died March 1, 2017 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan, KS. Harold is survived by his wife Lorene and four children; Pam Wilcox, Commerce City, CO, Ron (Sharon) Brown, Manhattan, KS, Greg (Shari) Brown, St. George, KS, and Deb (Rob) Hughes, Hoyt, KS. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Duke and Dorothy Brown, brother Jim Brown and his wife Jean.

Harold was born May 21, 1928 in Oskaloosa, KS, moving to Council Grove, KS at the age of four. He graduated from Council Grove High School, later from Kansas State University with a B.S. in Ag Journalism and with a M.A. in Education.

After his military service in the Korean Conflict from 1950-52, he worked for a short while for the Indiana Farm Bureau, and then owned his own poultry business in Council Grove, before becoming an elementary school teacher in 1957. In 1970, Harold began his preaching career; retiring from ministry in 2013.

Council Grove -Harold loved time with his family, had a lifetime love of music, especially singing with the Little Apple Barbershop Chorus in Manhattan. His other interests included gardening, visiting with friends, following KSU sports, and preparing and delivering sermons.

Harold will lie in state Sunday, March 5th, from 2 to 4, at Zeiner Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Harold’s Life will be held at 2pm on March 6, 2017, at the Wilsey Christian Church. A time for greeting family will be held following the service.

A private burial will be at Sunny Slope Cemetery, Council Grove, on Monday, prior to service.

Memorials may be sent to the Wilsey Christian Church or Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community – Collins House. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846