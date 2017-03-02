Francis C. Edwards, 95, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, surrounded by family at her home in McPherson. She was a retired McPherson High School teacher. She taught Senior English, Business English, and Typing.

Francis was born on May 15, 1921, at Lebanon, CO, the daughter of Reamor C. and Fannie A. (Bishop) Leavell. When she was four, the family moved to the Mildred district where she attended school. She graduated from Cortez High School and in 1942, graduated from Barnes Business School in Denver. She later attended and graduated from McPherson College in 1964 and from Emporia University in 1972.

She was a member of NEA, KNEA, Order of the Eastern Star, and McPherson Quilt Guild.

Francis married Lloyd L. Edwards on March 6, 1943. They had one daughter, Sandra Kay Edwards, born in 1949, who survives in O’Fallon, MO. Other survivors include four grandchildren, Todd Einfeldt, Jennifer Einfeldt, Heather Zwicky, and Jeffrey Einfeldt; eight great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces, & nephews; and one sister-in-law, Fern Leavell of Maplewood, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Merle, Derrell, JR., Mary Sue, Glenn Leavell, and Marie Owens.

In accordance with Francis’ wishes, her body was bequeathed to the University of Kansas School of Medicine. A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to McPherson Opera House Co. in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.