press release

Salina Arts & Humanities, in collaboration with downtown stakeholders, presents Friday Night Live—an arts and entertainment series for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships with local business owners in the downtown arts district.

First Friday Night Live kicks off with Art at The Nook at The Flower Nook, from 4 to 7 p.m., the Three Generations Art Show at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe, from 5 to 7 p.m, and Dancing with the Salina Stars at the Salina Community Theater at 7 p.m. Also scheduled for that night is Dex Umekubo at Heart of Dixie playing live,starting at 6:45 p.m.Southern rock band 38 Special follows at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, 151 S. Santa Fe, at 8 p.m.

Midtown FFNLive venues are Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, featuring In Through the Door, with works by Shawn Delker from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and “The Exam” reception at The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University, 100 E. Claflin, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Finally, the featured Friday Night Live supported event will be a concert by Acoustic Quadraphonic in the side shop of The Flower Nook. The event’s tagline is #WEAREFNL and it is an appreciation party for the audiences and stakeholders of the weekly entertainment series. This event is co-supported by Salina Downtown Inc. and The Flower Nook. There will be door prizes, finger foods and other refreshments. Umami Bowl food truck also will be on location. It is free admission and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and live music begins at 7 p.m. at 204 E. Iron Street.

Quadraphonic is a Salina rock band that plays a mixture of blues, funk, and classic and psychedelic rock, with influences such as The Grateful Dead, Black Crowes and Led Zeppelin. Though they typically perform as an electrified group, the band’s acoustic set is every bit as energetic as their plugged-in set, with powerful vocals and skillful guitar licks<.