Elsie Mae Lawson, daughter of Lodis Kopsa and Emma (Fisher) Kopsa was born July 9, 1929 at Belleville, Kansas and passed away on February 24, 2017 at Clay County Medical Center, Clay Center, Kansas at the age of 87 years, 7 months and 15 days.

She was united in married to James E. Lawson on September 12, 1948 and to this union 5 children were born, Robert, Randy, Ellie, Alan, Teresa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lodis and Emma Kopsa, husband, James E. Lawson, two brothers, Clarence Kopsa, Ben Kopsa, one sister, Lorene Simek, son in law, Everett Broughton.

She is survived by three sons, Robert (Cathy) Lawson of Agenda, KS, Randy (Christine) Lawson of Agenda, KS, Alan (Celise) Lawson of Agenda, KS, two daughters, Ellie Broughton of Weatherford, TX, Teresa (Terry) Mahan of Santo, TX.

10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, one sister, Emily Boyer of Belleville, KS, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation was chosen.

Graveside services will be held at the Agenda Cemetery, Agenda, Kansas at 4:30 PM, Friday, March 17, 2017, conducted by Millard Trecek.

Inurnment, Agenda Cemetery, Agenda, KS.

Memorials may be given to Family’s Choice.

There will be no visitation.

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements.