RILEY COUNTY- Crews are working a large, 2 alarm structure fire in 700 Block of Manhattan Street in the Aggieville bar and shopping district just east of the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan, according to a social media report from the Manhattan Fire Department.
The fire was reported just after 4 a.m.
Check the Post for more information as it becomes available.
Bill says
Moro St. Is not Main St. And Aggieville is not downtown in Manhattan….
Jerseyboy says
They should hire Bill as a reporter he gives correct information. Good going Bill.