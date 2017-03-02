The Salina Post

Crews working large fire in Manhattan’s Aggieville

by 2 Comments

 

Large fire in Downtown Manhattan- Photo Manhattan Fire Dept.

RILEY COUNTY- Crews are working a large, 2 alarm structure fire in 700 Block of Manhattan Street in the Aggieville bar and shopping district just east of the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan, according to a social media report from the Manhattan Fire Department.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m.

 

 Check the Post for more information as it becomes available.

