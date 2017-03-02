Salina Police are looking for a black 2006 Nissan Altima that was reported stolen yesterday evening. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.

The Altima belonged to Jana Ford. Ford lent the vehicle to a friend while she was out of town. The vehicle was parked in the Hillcrest Apartment parking lot on the 2100 block of E Crawford when it was taken. The friend who was using the vehicle reported the car missing around 5:15 p.m. on March 1. According to police Capt. Paul Forrester, Ford’s friend was still in possession of the keys but had two wanted men from Topeka staying with her.

Forrester says they are looking for a white male with short hair and facial hair, who is believed to have been seen in the vehicle. Ford is still out of town and was unable to recall the Altima’s plate number. It was valued at $3,000.