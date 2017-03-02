A Saline County man returned home from a vacation to find eight guns and his checkbook missing. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office say they are attempting to track down the stolen firearms but do not have any suspects in the investigation.

Authorities say Michael Otto returned to his residence on the 3300 block of East North Street to find seven shotguns, a .22 caliber rifle and his checkbook stolen. According to the report, Otto left for vacation on February 17. He reported the stolen items yesterday upon returning home.

Reported guns stolen include:

Boito 12 gauge over-under

Charles Daly 20 gauge

Ruger 28 gauge

Boito 20 gauge side-by-side

Winchester Model 12, 12 gauge

A&A 12 gauge side-by-side

Remington 870 12 gauge

Remington .22LR

Authorities say there was no sign of forced entry. Sheriff Roger Soldan says the total loss was estimated at $4,350.