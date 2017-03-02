HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A third person suspected of being involved in the burglary and beating of a Kansas woman in her home was before a judge Wednesday to hear the charges against him.

Joshua Rund, 39, was arrested in association with the case from May of 2016 but never read the complaint.

He faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim.

Police say Michala Cooprider, 20, is actually the one who entered the home and struck the victim, Lacy Lomax, with a flashlight while she was sleeping.

She was hit as many as six times and had to be hospitalized.

The alleged reason for the beating is over Lomax giving information to law enforcement over a burglary case in McPherson County.

Rund, who also entered pleas in three other cases, was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison, but then granted three-years community corrections.

The case involving the beating of Lomax will now move to a waiver-status docket on March 22.