Wesson Ray Link 2 months, died February 28, 2017 at Rice County District Hospital, Lyons. Born to Gavan R. and Leslie A. Steffan Link on December 12, 2016 at Kansas City, Missouri. He is a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons

He is survived by Parents, Gavan R. and Leslie A. Link, Brother, Barrett Link, all of the home; Grandparents, Jim & Cindy Steffan, Lyons, Howard & Jeanine Link, Chase; Aunts and Uncles, Tara Link, Lyons, Nicole & Sos Samuelson, Salina, Jessica & Tony Andrews, Lyons, Melissa & Tyler Carlson, Lyons; 7 Cousins, Christian & Adison Miller, Jett & Kyiah Samuelson, Kolt & Kinzie Andrews, Wade Carlson

Preceded in Death by Great-Grandparents, Frances & Eugene Link, Betty & Virgil Wood, Harold & Louise Steffan, Buddy & Dora Holliday;

Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, March 3, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Father Terrance Klein, officiating.

Visitation will be 2:00 to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, with Rosary at 7:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City or Wesson Link Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.