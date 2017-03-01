Melinda Eitel Named Emporia State University Master Teacher

Melinda Eitel, kindergarten teacher at Stewart Elementary, was selected to be one of seven recipients from across Kansas to receive an Emporia State University Kansas Master Teacher Award. Earlier this year NEA-Salina members selected her as the USD 305 Master Teacher. The annual award is given to teachers who have served the teaching profession long and well and who also typify the good qualities of earnest and conscientious teachers.

Melinda has taught at USD 305 for 25 years and this is her 7th year teaching kindergarten at Stewart. She was one of the kindergarten teachers who welcomed all-day kindergarten into the district in 2016. Melinda studied at Fort Hays State University to earn her bachelor’s in education. From Kansas State University she earned her master’s in teacher leadership and administration, and her English as a second language endorsement.

As an elementary teacher covering all content areas, Eitel brings volunteers into her classroom to aid individualized instruction. These volunteers are critical to student success as they ensure children are actively engaged, correctly practicing skills, and having fun learning.

Eitel also eagerly takes advantage of “in the moment” learning opportunities as they arise. Is it a foggy morning? Students will graph it on the classroom weather chart, then go outside to see what is visible (or not), feel the humidity, observe the moisture on the sidewalk, and discuss cloud formation.

But it is not what is taught, but how students are taught that Eitel stresses. “In my experience I have seen that children learn best in a nurturing classroom.”

“I was scared to go to Kindergarten,” writes a former student – now in fourth grade – in a handwritten letter. “Mrs. Eitel gave us a special poem and magical confetti. She told us to put it under our pillow the night before school started. It helped us sleep better…Because of Mrs. Eitel, I really like school.”

Consistently engaged with educational initiatives, she has served on school and district committees throughout her career including Stewart’s character education program, new teacher mentoring and Kagan coaching. Melinda stays active in the community as a member of the Stewart Elementary Site Council, as a trustee for the Salina Education Foundation and through her work with children’s activities at her church.

Melinda has been a member of NEA-Salina since 2004 and was selected for the KSU/USD 305 Teacher Leadership Academy in 2008. She received the NEA UniServe District 114 Instructional Advocacy Award in 2010, and was selected as Stewart’s building nominee for District Teacher of the Year three times. She was one of five state finalists for the 2010 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching.

Teamwork has been a priority for Melinda throughout her career. “As educators, we have to work together,” explains Melinda. “A teaching career is often overwhelming, exciting and rewarding. Supporting each other helps all of us be the kind of teachers our students deserve.”

Johnson and Winger Selected as USD 305 Horizon Award Winners

Salina USD 305 presents a Horizon Award to teachers who have demonstrated excellence during their first full year of teaching.

2017 Elementary Horizon Award – Jericho Johnson, Cottonwood Elementary School

In her first year of teaching, Jericho already understood the importance of intention. Since the start of her career, her actions and choice of words while teaching had a purpose. Her classroom is evidence of her intention that her students will excel both academically and behaviorally. And, because of a caring and positive relationship with her students, they do whatever it takes to reach her expectations.

Jericho’s 3rd grade students connect with her genuine enthusiasm. Her classroom is highly energetic and it is clear she will do whatever it takes to motivate her students, even dancing and singing. She makes sure to connect with her students as individuals and support them as they grow toward their full potential.

Outside of her classroom, Jericho is not content to sit back. After her first year of teaching she volunteered to be a member of the USD 305 curriculum academy, bringing excellent professionalism and collaboration to the initiative. She has emerged as a leader on her district grade level team. Consistently, her attention to detail and scope of her lessons are examples of her strong work ethic.

Jericho is an excellent communicator and does not hesitate to build relationships with parents. The partnership between parents and teachers is a priority to her and as a result she made a very positive impression on the parent community.

Jericho’s future in teaching is bright as her principal, Kyle Griffitts, notes. “Jericho has a positive effect on all of her students. The wonderful part is that Jericho is just beginning.”

2017 Secondary Horizon Award – Ashley Winger, Salina West Education Center

Ashley came to alternative education program through the Transition to Teaching Program which fills secondary teaching openings using an alternate route to teacher licensure. She had earned a degree in biology and had experience as a pathology specimen specialist. To this she added substitute teaching and education courses through Fort Hays State University. The outcome was a terrific first year at the alternative program.

Ashley is a compassionate teacher who is completely committed to working with high-needs young people. She is passionate about science and quickly realized the advantages of real-world activities that bring science to life. She brought in starfish, squid and more for dissections in biology and helped students create wind-powered cars in physical science. Her anatomy students worked in teams competing to best demonstrate the most effective movement of blood through valves and chambers of the heart. She inspired her students to join a wind turbine power generator competition at Kansas State University.

Taking time to get to know her students, Ashley is someone they can go to for guidance, during school hours and beyond. As a professional, she is eager to help colleagues and willing to ask for help when needed. She is a problem-solver who volunteers for whatever needs to be done, including leading the buildings professional development activities this year.

Parents know she is available and quick to respond and her communications are with news of both success and concerns. Rex Boley, principal at Salina West Education Center, shares, “I truly believe that what Ashley has brought to Salina West and to our students is priceless.”