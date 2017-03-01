According to a press release by Saline County Emergency Management, residents are being allowed to return to their homes following a large anhydrous ammonia spill that occurred early this morning at Tony’s Pizza. The press release also says “However; we strongly recommend that anyone in that area with compromised immune systems or history of respiratory issues to avoid the area and avoid returning home until conditions are more suitable for their health.”

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. this morning. According to Fire Marshall Roger Williams, crews discovered a large amount of anhydrous ammonia frozen on the roof. He estimated that around 2,300 gallons had frozen on the roof by says up to 5,000 gallons may have spilled. Two Tony’s employees were treated by emergency crews on scene. Williams says another was transported to the hospital with some burning in the throat.

The Code Red emergency phone system was used to alert neighborhoods in the area. Schilling Elementary School students were excused from class today and the spill also prompted the closure of several surrounding businesses.

Nearby residents were urged to evacuate the area. A temporary shelter was put up at the First Southern Baptist Church at 2401 S. Ohio. The American Red Cross also put up an evacuation site at the First Covenant Church located at 2625 E. Magnolia. Both evacuation sites have since shut down.

According to Williams, most of the frozen anhydrous ammonia thawed and dissolved into the air, causing a strong odor. Trooper Riedel of the Kansas Highway Patrol commented on the smell via Twitter this morning, tweeting “#AmmoniaLeak: The odor of ammonia can be smelled as you travel along I-135 towards south Salina. #CloseYourNose”

Williams says the rest of the ammonia will go through the remediation process and will be filtered into the waste water system. In this process, crews bring down the pH level. At noon Williams said the pH level was at 11 but needs to drop to nine before they can continue with the disposal process.