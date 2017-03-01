The Salina Post

Tuesday February 28 High School Basketball Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Sub-State Tournament
Division I

Burrton 46, Peabody-Burns 32

Little River 58, Goessel 45

Olpe 48, Chetopa 21

Rock Hills 41, Thunder Ridge 29

Southern Coffey 54, St. Paul 48

Stockton 46, Lakeside 37

Division II

Argonia 60, Cunningham 39

Bucklin 82, Western Plains-Healy 44

Elyria Christian 85, Tescott 17

Fowler 71, Rolla 46

Greeley County 56, Golden Plains 49

Marais des Cygnes Valley 51, Altoona-Midway 21

Natoma 40, Palco 38

South Haven 66, Stafford 28

Wetmore 67, BV Randolph 43

Wilson 60, Chase 47

Class 3A Sub-State Tournament

Belle Plaine 67, Eureka 47

Beloit 69, Hoisington 38

Caney Valley 49, Wichita Independent 48

Cheney 59, Garden Plain 39

Cimarron 55, Syracuse 16

Conway Springs 69, Sedgwick 56

Council Grove 50, Marion 47

Douglass 54, Neodesha 42

Ellsworth 55, Hays-TMP-Marian 44

Erie 47, Southeast 35

Galena 86, Northeast-Arma 44

Halstead 47, Chaparral 38

Hesston 49, Kingman 23

Hugoton 56, Lyons 37

Hutchinson Trinity 36, Southwestern Hts. 27

Jayhawk Linn 41, Cherryvale 37

Marysville 60, Hiawatha 39

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 57, Atchison County 25

Mission Valley 45, Osage City 35

Norton 59, Russell 37

Perry-Lecompton 51, Oskaloosa 48

Phillipsburg 54, Minneapolis 25

Remington 49, Fredonia 42, OT

Riverton 48, Humboldt 44

Rossville 66, Royal Valley 62

Sabetha 39, Horton 37

Silver Lake 68, Pleasant Ridge 31

Southeast Saline 64, Central Heights 36

St. Mary’s 70, Riley County 50

Sterling 82, Lakin 60

Wellsville 71, West Franklin 32

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Sub-State Tournament
Division II

Cheylin 47, Greeley County 40

Marais des Cygnes Valley 37, Altoona-Midway 14

Palco 29, Natoma 26

Rolla 37, Deerfield 33

Western Plains-Healy 43, Pawnee Heights 34

Class 2A Sub-State Tournament
Quarterfinal

Berean Academy 63, Burden Central 9

Canton-Galva 61, Northern Heights 54

Central Plains 86, Pratt Skyline 16

Chase County 52, Lyndon 10

Elkhart 48, Wichita County 31

Ell-Saline 54, Valley Heights 47

Ellinwood 37, Kiowa County 34

Flinthills 67, Oxford 36

Herington 36, Inman 34

Hill City 45, Trego 30

Jackson Heights 59, KC Christian 29

Jefferson North 58, McLouth 26

Kinsley 64, Medicine Lodge 41

Madison/Hamilton 64, Yates Center 29

Maranatha Academy 45, Heritage Christian 23

Meade 69, Ness City 47

Moundridge 46, Hillsboro 25

Oakley 33, Spearville 32

Oswego 46, Uniontown 43, OT

Rawlins County 49, Ellis 37

Republic County 62, Solomon 24

Sedan 56, Cedar Vale/Dexter 24

St. John 45, Macksville 24

Sublette 53, Johnson-Stanton County 26

Udall 62, Bluestem 48

Valley Falls 35, Troy 25

Wabaunsee 62, Salina Sacred Heart 19

Washington County 58, Lincoln 19

