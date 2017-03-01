The 2017 Salina Souperbowl of Hope result are in. There were over 30 Salina churches involved and several business. We met and exceeded our goal of 51,000 cans of soup to be distributed between the Emergency Food Bank of Salina, Salina Salvation Army, Salina Rescue Mission, Ashby House, and DVAK. This year’s collection was the fifth time we have exceeded our goal. We thank everyone for their donations and volunteer labors and look forward to next year.