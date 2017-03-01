NEWTON – Russell Frank “Russ” Lewis, age 84, passed away February 27, 2017, at his home. He was born in Wichita, Kansas, February 18, 1933, the son of Russell and Grace (Haun) Lewis. He grew up in the Valley Center area, graduating from Valley Center High School. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. Russ was a carpenter by trade and was quite proud of many of the projects he helped complete throughout the years. In 1952, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Dinsmore. To this union his son, Terry Lee Lewis was born. Russ enjoyed restoring old cars, a hobby he would later share with his son. Russ and Terry spent many hours ‘under the hood’, as well as, attending cars shows. They gleaned many awards for their entries. After the death of his first wife, Marilyn, Russ began pouring his time into another passion, model trains. He remembered becoming fascinated with trains as a small child and loved when he received his first model train set. He built an elaborate model train set in his home, encompassing two rooms. In 2010, he was united in marriage to Nancy Lee Fegley Lewis. After Russ had spent 47 years living in Colorado, he and Nancy moved to Newton, Kansas, where they would spend the remainder of their days. He enjoyed spending time with family and like to attend his step-grandsons sporting events. He was preceded in death by his first wife Marilyn Lewis; and his son Terry Lewis. He is lovingly survived by his wife Nancy Lewis of Newton; a granddaughter Heather Lewis and daughter-in-law Gail Lewis both of Colorado Springs, Colorado; step-sons Scott Lewis and wife Vicki of Elbing, and Frank Lewis of Newton; 6 step-grandchildren: Amanda Lewis of Newton, Amber Lago, Toby Lewis and Brody Lewis all of Elbing; and Cole Lewis and Connor Lewis both of Lawrence; and a step-great-granddaughter Addlie. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Federated Church of Whitewater. Inurnment with military rites will be in the Sunnydale Cemetery. Memorial Funds have been established for Make – A – Wish Foundation of Colorado or Clear Path Hospice, in care of Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S Main, Whitewater, KS, 67154. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.