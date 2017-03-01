The Salina Post

Rita M. Nelson

Lenora ~ Rita M. Nelson, 84, passed away February 26, 2017 in Norton. She was born March 16, 1932 to John Glenn and Melvina (Fitzjarrel) Hager. She married Edward Ray Nelson October 5, 1952.

Survivors: son, David (Donna) Nelson ~ Lenora; daughters: Brenda (Larry) Fought ~ Oberlin, Becky (John) Linden ~ Clayton; brother: Richard (Dorene) Hager ~ Wichita; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren

Preceded in death by: husband; parents; and infant daughter; one son; one sister, and infant grandchild; and an infant great grandchild.

