press release

On Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. community members are invited to celebrate the completion of Stewart’s 2014 Bond work. Stewart Elementary School’s completion will be commemorated with a ribbon cutting, tours, dedication plaque and art unveiling. Kindergarten and 1st grade students will sing and the Cougar mascot will join the festivities.

The evening offers everyone an opportunity to see Stewart’s improvements as well as the new art elements made possible under the advisement of Salina Arts and Humanities. Stewart’s new artwork features a mural created out of paper made using clothing donated by students and teachers at Stewart. Local artists Jenny Davis and Cassandra Smith demonstrated the paper-making process for Stewart students. On the newly created paper, students wrote about what Stewart P.R.I.D.E. means to each of them. The mural represents the spaces and relationships connecting students, teachers, artists and community. The colorful, handmade paper was woven together by Davis and Smith to create a beautiful Kansas landscape.

The brief, plaque dedication ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. with tours following. Everyone is welcome and the event is free.