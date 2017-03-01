Mary J. Macy, 92 of Abilene, formerly of Solomon passed away Monday, February 27, 2017 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born November 29, 1924 in rural Talmage, the daughter of Chester and Clara (Luthi) Tyrell. She was united in marriage to Earl Lewis Macy January 1, 1946. He preceded her in death in 1969. Mary worked at various jobs growing up such as Duckwalls, Tittels IGA, Highway Market in Solomon and the Union 76 Truck Stop in Solomon. She was a member of the Christian Women’s Club and the Solomon United Methodist Women.

Mary is survived by her children: Janice Holdsworth and husband Dean, Howard Macy and wife Donna, Robert Macy and wife Rita, Donald Macy, Carol Jeffrey and Larry Macy and wife Kim. Grandchildren: Lonnie Hamme and wife Linda, Joel Hamme and wife Nancy, Christina Louise Hinnefeld, Howard Macy Jr, Scott Macy, Michael Macy, Joseph Macy and wife Kaysha, Mark Macy and wife Kara, Rebecca Ferrera and husband Doug, Susan Hall and husband Travetus, Timothy Jeffrey and wife Lisa, Cynthia Macy, Clayton Macy, Shane, Delta and Carmenanne. 31 Great-Grandchildren, 8 Great-Great Grandchildren and one sister, Jessie Marie Rummel. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl, one son, John David Macy, granddaughter, Niki Hamme, three sisters, and one brother.

Graveside services for Mary will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at White City Cemetery in White City, Kansas with Pastor Roland Slater officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given in Mary’s name to the United Methodist Women of Solomon. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.