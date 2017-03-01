Downs—Leona A. Parker, 84, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017 in Downs, Kansas. She was born November 8, 1932 in Collyer, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Lugard (Zerr) Walt.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leo Walt; sisters Irene Harvanek, Gettrude Dean and Lorena Emig.

She is survived by her children: Joe (Judy) Parker of Colby, Tim (Janet) Parker of Downs, Jeny Lee Stevens of Sharon Springs; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be given to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Downs and Downs Care and Rehabilitation Center in care of Domoney Funeral Home, PO Box 127, Downs, KS.67437