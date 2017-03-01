ELLSWORTH COUNTY– The wanted suspect who allegedly shot a convenience store clerk Wednesday morning in Pratt County was arrested in Ellsworth County after a chase, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP is expected to release addition details later on Wednesday.

PRATT COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Pratt County are investigating a shooting and stolen vehicle after officers engaged in a pursuit involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a location in New Mexico.

The vehicle was later abandoned by the suspect, who fled on foot to a convenience store located on the west side of Pratt, according to a media release from Pratt County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect entered the store where he shot a clerk before stealing a vehicle from the parking lot. The stolen vehicle is described as a black, Cadillac CTS bearing Kansas license plate 013JVR.

The suspect in this case has been tentatively identified as 28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton.

He is wanted for a homicide in Mississippi and a robbery and shooting in New Mexico.

Any who sees either the black Cadillac or Deaton is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Do no approach or make contact as Deaton is deemed armed and extremely dangerous.