James Kenneth Banks, 78, of Salina, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. He was born July 5, 1938, in Manhattan to Dwight and Beulah Banks.

He was a member of the Mother Chapter, Order of DeMolay, Awarded the Order of the Arrow and was an Eagle Scout BSA, Mason Roberts Class of 1952 and graduated from Grandview High School in Grandview, Mo., in 1955. He attended Kansas State University from 1955-56 and San Jose State from 1972-74 in San Jose, Calif. He served in the United States Naval Corp. from 1956-1968. He served in the Vietnam War with the United States Naval Security Group and was an E-6 at the time of discharge. He was employed as a senior manager engineer in Silicon Valley, Calif., for 23 years and returned to Salina in 1992. He was a member of VFW Post 1432 and American Legion Post 62.

He is survived by his wife, of the home, Esther; children, Theresa Ann Mevius (Randall) and Kenneth Banks (Beth), both of Sioux City, Iowa, and William Duncan (Jessica), of St. Louis; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Timothy Alan Banks.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with Father John Wolesky as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to VFW 1432, in care of Ryan Mortuary 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.