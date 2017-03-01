WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress is being called a “home run” by many.
Trump said largely what GOP leaders were hoping to hear last night, staying on-message and talking in optimistic tones.
Trump showed America what a strong leader looks like, according to First District Congressman Roger Marshall. He said Trump’s message was a very optimistic vision of what our country can look like.
“I’m excited that he talked about making our borders more secure, strengthening our military, shoring up our economy and growing our infrastructure. I’m excited that Trump talked about president Eisenhower and how he built the interstates across the country and now it’s our turn to rebuild them,” said Marshall.
“I was also impressed with Trump’s heart and the compassion he indeed has and showed to these people who have lost loved ones. I’m honored to serve with this president.”
Senator Pat Roberts has attended many joint sessions of congress and was pleased with what he heard on Tuesday. “After eight years under the Obama administration, President Trump is working to take our nation in a new direction, united, toward a better economy, a stronger military, and a health care system that actually works.”
Senator Jerry Moran agreed, “With a new congress and administration, we have a real opportunity to make changes in our federal government that will improve the everyday lives of Kansans and Americans. It was good to hear the president’s commitment to establishing an environment for businesses to thrive and hire more Americans. I want Americans to have better jobs and more take home pay.”
Comments
Challenger says
We are long overdue for high speed passenger trains in America. Trump asked on the campaign trail why our nation doesn’t have high speed trains like Europe, China and Japan. He has no farther to look for that answer than a Republican congress. Right now high speed rail lines are being built in Florida and California and a Dallas to Houston high speed line is well along in the planning stages. The Florida and Texas lines are largely privately financed and will be hugely profitable. Amtrak’s own Northeast Corridor is tremendously profitable and subsidizes the few long distance trains left in the western United States. Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, however, needs to be rebuilt so train speeds can increase to more than 150 mph to 220 mph. The Bright Line service in Florida will offer 125 mph service this year from Miami to West Palm Beach and work is in progress to extend the service to Orlando. California is building out 220 mph bullet trains from Fresno to San Francisco and Los Angeles but the United States Department of Transportation has held up funding for electrification of the Peninsula Corridor south of San Francisco, an integral piece of the project, until the Trump budget is finalized. This project is not only “shovel ready” but the California high speed rail project is actively under construction and is the largest public works project in the state’s history and enjoyed broad public support in vote after vote during election cycles. Similar high speed rail projects should be constructed to connect major metropolitan areas that are less than 500 miles apart. If the goal is to help the United States steel industry and spur coal consumption in an environmentally sustainable way, there is no better way than through steel production to build out high speed rail for passenger service.