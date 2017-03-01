WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress is being called a “home run” by many.

Trump said largely what GOP leaders were hoping to hear last night, staying on-message and talking in optimistic tones.

Trump showed America what a strong leader looks like, according to First District Congressman Roger Marshall. He said Trump’s message was a very optimistic vision of what our country can look like.

“I’m excited that he talked about making our borders more secure, strengthening our military, shoring up our economy and growing our infrastructure. I’m excited that Trump talked about president Eisenhower and how he built the interstates across the country and now it’s our turn to rebuild them,” said Marshall.

“I was also impressed with Trump’s heart and the compassion he indeed has and showed to these people who have lost loved ones. I’m honored to serve with this president.”

Senator Pat Roberts has attended many joint sessions of congress and was pleased with what he heard on Tuesday. “After eight years under the Obama administration, President Trump is working to take our nation in a new direction, united, toward a better economy, a stronger military, and a health care system that actually works.”

Senator Jerry Moran agreed, “With a new congress and administration, we have a real opportunity to make changes in our federal government that will improve the everyday lives of Kansans and Americans. It was good to hear the president’s commitment to establishing an environment for businesses to thrive and hire more Americans. I want Americans to have better jobs and more take home pay.”