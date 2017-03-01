Emergency crews in Salina are dealing with a sizable ammonia leak at Tony’s Pizza. Troy Long with the Salina Fire Department talked with Eagle Communications around 5a.m. Wednesday morning and said crews were sent to the plant at Schilling and Centennial Road between 2:30-3a.m. to the report of the leak. Long said the ammonia covered an area on the roof the measured 25′ x 25′ and was 6-inches thick in a frozen state. The ammonia is expected to convert to a gas form when the sun comes up later in the morning.

The Code Red emergency phone system was used to alert neighborhoods in the area of the leak and they were given the option of staying inside their homes or voluntary evacuation . Some area residents did choose to leave.

Long stressed this is not an imminent danger situation, but plans for a shelter and transportation of people from the area was being prepared if needed.

The Salina Fire Department is asking employees of Eldorado Bus and the Fed Ex drop off store not to report to work today. And the fire department is requesting USD 305 to keep Schilling Elementary School closed Wednesday.

Long said shutting down the leak is a slow process.

The Salina Fire Department has called one shift back for additional staff.

There have been no injuries.

The Following is a release from Saline County Emergency Management

A chemical leak of anhydrous ammonia at Schwans Global Supply 3019 Scanlan in Salina, KS has resulted in the recommended evacuation of the area to the West of the facility.

The area with the most concern is residents in the area of Centennial Rd to the West, Schilling Rd to the North, Water Well to the South, and I135 to the East.

There is no mandatory evacuation; however if residents are able to we recommend leaving the area until the situation is resolved. An evacuation center is in the process of being set up. As soon as that information is available, additional press releases will be sent out.

What is ammonia?

Ammonia is one of the most widely produced chemicals in the United States. In pure form, it is known as anhydrous ammonia. Ammonia is also produced in the human body and is commonly found in nature. It is essential in the body as a building block for making proteins and other complex molecules. In nature, ammonia occurs in soil from bacterial processes. It is also produced when plants, animals and animal wastes decay.

What are the properties of ammonia?

Ammonia is a colorless highly irritating gas with a sharp suffocating odor. It dissolves easily in water to form ammonium hydroxide solution which can cause irritation and burns. Ammonia gas is easily compressed and forms a clear, colorless liquid under pressure. It is usually shipped as a compressed liquid in steel cylinders. Ammonia is not highly flammable, but containers of ammonia may explode when exposed to high heat.

How is ammonia used?

About 80% of the ammonia produced in industry is used in agriculture as fertilizer. Ammonia is also used as a refrigerant gas, to purify water supplies, and in the manufacture of plastics, explosives, fabrics, pesticides, dyes and other chemicals. It is found in many household and industrial-strength cleaning solutions. Cleaning solutions for industrial use contain higher concentrations of ammonia and can quickly cause irritation and burns.