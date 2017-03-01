The Salina Post

Counterfeit bill reported to Salina Police

A fake $100 bill was reportedly used to buy a pitbull mix puppy Sunday. The seller was able to give information to Salina Police, who have a possible suspect.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, Azaria Horn, Abilene, met the suspect in the K-Mart parking lot on South Broadway Sunday evening. Horn sold the suspect the pitbull mix for $150. The following day, Horn went to the Central Mall, where she noticed something strange about a $100 bill she received in the transaction.

Horn had a store clerk at the mall check the bill with a counterfeit detecting pen. Horn reported the incident to police after determining the bill was fake.

