Ben Boyer, age 75, of Solomon went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Ben was born June 22, 1941 in White City, Kansas the son of Louis and Mabel (Eggman) Boyer. They moved to Solomon in 1953 where he grew to adulthood. He married Wilma Hopkins and they had 3 sons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Dorothy Thompson and one infant brother Louis, JR.

He is survived by his sons Ed of Wellsville, Kansas, Allen of Omaha, Nebraska, and Steve of Paola, Kansas, three grandchildren, three brothers, Joe Boyer of Olathe, Kansas, Bobby (Kim) Boyer Salina, and Don (Nancy) Boyer of Solomon, five sisters Barb Billinger, Deloras (Larry) Homman all of Solomon, Betty (Dale) Florence of Topeka, Judy Boyer of Salina and Carol (Loyd) Needham of Abilene.

Ben has donated his body to the KU Medical Center. Services for Ben will be on Friday, March 3, 2017 at the Solomon United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene is in charge of arrangements.