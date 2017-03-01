Salina, KS, March 1, 2017 – The Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at 2625 E Magnolia Rd, Salina, KS 67401.

Shelter location is:

First Covenant Church

2625 E Magnolia RD

Salina, Kansas 67401

Anyone evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:

• Prescriptions and emergency medications

• Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

• Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

• Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

• Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

• Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

WEATHER ALERTS AND FIRST AID TIPS — People can also download the Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to winter storm tips and weather alerts for their area and where loved-ones live. Expert medical guidance and a hospital locator are included in the First Aid App in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are available to download for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.

