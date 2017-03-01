Salina, KS, March 1, 2017 – The Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at 2625 E Magnolia Rd, Salina, KS 67401.
Shelter location is:
First Covenant Church
2625 E Magnolia RD
Salina, Kansas 67401
Anyone evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:
• Prescriptions and emergency medications
• Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
• Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents
• Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
• Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
• Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
WEATHER ALERTS AND FIRST AID TIPS — People can also download the Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to winter storm tips and weather alerts for their area and where loved-ones live. Expert medical guidance and a hospital locator are included in the First Aid App in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are available to download for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/ks or visit us on Twitter at @KSRedCross
Leave a Reply