Salina, KS, March 1, 2017 – The Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at 2625 E Magnolia Rd, Salina, KS 67401.

Shelter location is:

First Covenant Church

2625 E Magnolia RD

Salina, Kansas 67401

Anyone evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:

• Prescriptions and emergency medications

• Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

• Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

• Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

• Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

• Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

