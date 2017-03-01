Refunds will be made available for Salina American Made Tour ticket holders. According to a media release, the March 17th show was canceled because of a scheduling conflict. The American Made Tour was set to feature Justin Moore, Lee Brice and William Michael Morgan. They were booked at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center (formerly the Bicentennial Center).

According to the media release, “In addition to a refund, past purchasers will receive a complimentary ticket offer to Silverstein Eye Center’s American Made Tour on Friday, April 28th . Purchasers will receive an email with more information, but can also call the Box Office at 785-826-7200 with any questions. Must reserve ticket on or before March 17th .”