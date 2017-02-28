William Raymond Hall, 77, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away at 6:25 P.M, Monday, February 27th,2017 at Meadowlark Care Home, Wichita, Kansas.



William was born in McPherson, Kansas on July 31, 1939, a son of Ada Rose (Nelson) and Wilbert Warren Hall.

Bill attended Roosevelt grade school, McPherson Junior High and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1957.

He honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a RD3 E-4.

Bill worked as a roughneck in the oil fields in Kansas and California; was a welder for Kansas Cylinder Head for many years, and worked for Peterson Irrigation of Lindsborg, Kansas.

Bill enjoyed fishing, watching WSU, KU, and KSU basketball, KSU football, and NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed watching Bob Ross the painter on television show and sometimes would paint with him while watching.

Bill is survived by his companion, Carol Hall, of Wichita, Kansas; his children, Jay Hall and his wife Melissa, of Warrensburg, Missouri, Shirlene Clayton and her husband David, of McPherson, Kansas and Wade Hall, of McPherson, Kansas; his seven grandchildren, Jayson Hall and his wife Ashley, Taylor Hall, Jaymes Hall and his wife Savannah, Casey Saylor and her husband Christian, Bryant Howard, Spencer Hall, and Chloe Hall; his three great-grandchildren, Kellen Michael Hall, Eliza Marie Hall, and Maevelyn Claire Hall; other relatives and a host of friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Wilbert and Ada Hall; sister, Avis Hoff, infant brother Eugene Hall, and a brother-in-law Helmer “Bud” Hoff.

Friends are invited to call on Friday, March 3, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

Graveside service will be held at North Inman Cemetery, Inman, Kansas, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4th, 2017 with Pastor Tim Leaf officiating. Military honors will be presented by members of the American Legion Post 24 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 both of McPherson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.