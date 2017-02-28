Velda M. Morrissette, age 99, died Mon., Feb. 27, 2017 at Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia, KS. She was born on Jan. 2, 1918 in Miltonvale, KS to George & Georgiana (Chaput) Hebert.

She married David U. Morrissette on Sept. 26, 1938 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Miltonvale, KS and he preceded her on Jan. 2, 1988. Velda was a nurse’s aide at St. Anne’s Nursing Home, Concordia. She and David farmed in the St. Joseph community for several years. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church & the Altar Society. Velda received the Leon Gennette Award in 1997.

She is survived by her daughter; Delores Morgison, Wichita; sons; John Morrissette (Dorinda), Broomfield, CO; Van Morrissette (Jayne), Concordia & Daniel Morrissette (Diane), Concordia; son in law, Darrell Kahrs, Clifton; daughter in law, Carol Morrissette, Bothell, WA; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren & 13 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David; son, Maynard Morrissette; daughter, Connie Kahrs; sisters; Edna McDonaugh, Stella Lyne, Ella Woodworth, Alma Duckworth & Aileen Jacobs & brothers, Adelore, Willie, Alcid & Edmond Hebert.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am, Sat., March 4, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia with Fr. David Metz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, St. Joseph, KS. Visitation will be Friday, March 3, 2017 from 9 am to 9 pm with a Vigil Service & Altar Society Rosary at 5:30 pm with the family greeting friends after the Vigil service all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Fund in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.