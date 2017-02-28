The Southeast of Saline Trojans played host in a KSHSAA Class 3A Sub-State boys basketball game on Tuesday versus Central Heights.

It didn’t take long for the top-seeded Trojans to get things going offensively. Senior guard Jess Koehn hit the first shot of the game, a long three-pointer from the right wing. Once in front, SES would never look back.

The Trojans would lead 18-9 at the end of the first quarter then extend that lead to 41-14 at halftime. Helping the cause was a Southeast defense that forced 13 first half turnovers from Central Heights.

SES would cruise through the second half with all 12 Trojans getting playing time and 7 players finding the scoring column. Senior Jackson Montgomery led all scorers with 19 points, senior Ben Murray scored 12 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Junior Hunter White had 10 points and Koehn finished with 9 points, all three-pointers.

Southeast of Saline will now move on to play Friday against Mission Valley in Eskridge. Tip-off scheduled for 7:30 pm.

Mission Valley took overtime to eliminate the Class 3A defending State Champion on Tuesday night, beating Osage City, 45-35.

The semi-final contest between #1 Southeast of Saline and #4 Mission Valley can be heard on 910 AM / 94.5 FM KINA on Friday.