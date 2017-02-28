Very Spacious 2-Story Home with over 2,000 Sqft of Living Space. Located on Large Corner Lot in Small Quiet Town. Features Covered Front Porch, Gorgeous Woodwork, Hardwood Floors, & Tons of Space. Includes 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Formal Dining, Main Floor Laundry, and New Roof on both the House and the Detached Garage. Fun Marquette Attractions include Park, City Pool, and Museums. For this and other homes for sale in Marquette and Salina areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 00&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.