A rollover accident sent the driver of a 2004 Subaru Forester to the hospital around 11 a.m. this morning.

First responders were sent to the 4200 block of East Crawford for a possible injury accident. Emergency crews arrived to find the Subaru upright in a pasture. According to authorities, the driver overcorrected, lost control and rolled through a barbed wire fence. The driver had minor injuries and was transported the hospital for treatment. Authorities say there was a passenger in the vehicle that was not injured.