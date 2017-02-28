Robert Kelley “Bob” Barnes, 84, of Salina, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. He was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Hutchinson, the son of Robert Ralph and Audrey (Kelley) Barnes.

Bob was a member of Gypsum United Methodist Church, Army National Guard, Masonic Lodge in Lindsborg and American Legion. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as the post master in Gypsum.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife of over sixty years, Donna; daughter, Kathleen; and brothers, Albert, Lester and La Verne.

Robert is survived by: son, Christopher Barnes, of Assaria; former, daughter-in-law, Lora, of Salina; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Thelma Ward, of Topeka; and sisters-in-law, Kay Barnes, of Sterling, and Abigail Jones, of Savannah, Ga.

Bob’s wishes were to be cremated and his family will have a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in Gypsum City Cemetery, Gypsum.

Memorial contributions may be given to Gypsum Food Bank, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.