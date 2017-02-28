press release

If you are a registered voter of USD 306 you received yesterday or will receive today a USD 306 Facility Survey from Fort Hays State University.

IT IS INCOMPLETE!

This was a mistake made by Fort Hays and they are resending the survey and it will be on a different color of paper.

If you have already filled out the one you received (and maybe already mailed it back) we thank you for your time and apologize for wasting your time. . . and ask that you fill out the one that is coming and return it.

If you have not yet filled it out. . .throw it away and complete the new one that is coming.

We apologize for the confusion, believe us, it is not what we had planned or wanted!

Greg Mann, Supt. USD 306