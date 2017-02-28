Esther Marian Bolte, 90, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Saturday, February 25th, in Salina, Kansas. She was born in Bison, Kansas on March 11, 1926, daughter of the late Bertha (Steinert) Schwartzkopf and John Schwartzkopf. Esther and Herbert Bolte united in marriage on October 14, 1956 in Bison, Kansas. She worked as a secretary for civil service during World War II and as a bookkeeper for grain companies. Then later in life she continued her work as a homemaker. She was a life member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia. Esther was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Salina, Kansas. Esther is survived by one son, John Herbert Bolte husband of Janice, of Joplin, Missouri, grandson Ethan Bolte, of Joplin, Missouri, and sister-in-law, Betty Schwartzkopf, of Bison, Kansas. She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert Bolte, parents, sister, brother and two half-brothers.

Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Salina, Kansas, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3rd, 2017 with Rev. Dennis Kootz officiating. Visitation will be held before the service at 9:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Lincoln, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice at 900 E. 1st McPherson, KS, 67460, St. Paul’s Cemetery, 2284 East Fox Drive, Lincoln, KS, 67455 or, Trinity Lutheran Church, 702 South 9th, Salina, KS, 67401.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Kathleen J. Sloan-Audsley, 81, of Salina, passed away Sunday, Feb 26, 2017. She was born Aug. 22, 1935 in Gashland, Mo., to Ira and Lulu (Koerner) Fleischauer.Kathleen was raised in Gashland and attended North Kansas City High School. She worked as a secretary for E.F. Selby Co. in Kansas City, Mo. , 81, of Salina, passed away Sunday, Feb 26, 2017. She was born Aug. 22, 1935 in Gashland, Mo., to Ira and Lulu (Koerner) Fleischauer.Kathleen was raised in Gashland and attended North Kansas City High School. She worked as a secretary for E.F. Selby Co. in Kansas City, Mo. Moving to Salina in 1974 she became executive secretary to the president of Kansas Technical Institute for over 20 years. Kathleen enjoyed dancing, painting, ceramics, writing poetry, fishing, yellow roses, grain elevators, and traveling with family. She also taught water aerobics. Survivors include: daughters, Betsy Meeks (Jamie), and Nan Brumbaugh (Jeff); son, Mike Audsley (Nancy); and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her first husband, Cliff; second husband, Charles; son, Scott; two sisters; and one brother. Visitation with family present, will be 3-5 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, followed by Funeral Services at 5 p.m. Burial will be Friday, March 3, in the Barry Cemetery in Kansas City, Mo. Memorials are to Hospice of Salina in care of the funeral home. //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Barbara J. Sanderson, 78, passed away Sunday, February 26th, in Abilene. She was born March 18, 1938 in Talmage, the daughter of Homer and Ida Mae (Estep) Allen. Growing up in Talmage, Barbara attended local schools. In 1966, she was married to Bud Sanderson, later divorcing. Barbara had been employed by numerous cafes as a waitress, retiring in 1994. She was preceded in death by: parents; four sisters. Myrtle, Joyce, Shirley, Jan and Dolly; six brothers. Richard, Orville, Howard, Tom, Elmer and Hugh; one great-grandchild, Sara Elizabeth Boasts.

Barbara is survived by: two daughters, Lisa Jacks of Orlando, Florida and Lori Sanderson of Wichita; sister Allie Cairns of Abilene; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen cremation. Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 1st, at the Prairiedale Cemetery north of Talmage with Pastor Mark Stanger officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410. //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Herb W. Koelling, 92, passed away Sunday, February 26th, in Enterprise. He was born May 19, 1924 in near Talmage, the son of Benjamin A. and Rena E. (Bowyer) Koelling. Growing up in t he area, Herb attended local schools and graduated from Talmage High School. He was a World War II naval veteran having served in the Pacific Theater. on March 6, 1944, Herb married Doris Steffen. Most of their married life was spent in Abilene. He had been employed by the state of Kansas as an engineer in road and bridge construction. Doris preceded him in death June 17, 1997. On may 23, 1998, he married Letha Nelson. All of their married life was spent in Abilene. She preceded him in death July 10 2010. Herb enjoyed K.U. basketball, woodworking, golf and fishing. He was also preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Lorna Owen; a brother Dale Koelling and a step daughter Beth Veltman.

Herb is survived by: four daughters, Sandy Elliott of Abilene; Judy Wolf of Wichita; Donna Blaylock of Canton; Shirley Koelling of Wichita; two sisters, Vivian Detrich of Abilene and Alice Kingston of Atchison; two brothers, Alfred Koelling of Abilene and Butch Koelling of Olathe; two step daughters, Denise Pierson of Hanover; Jeannine Baughman of Salina; two step sons; Danny Nelson of Junction City; Stewart Nelson of Enterprise and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grand children and great-great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, March 2nd, at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Mathis officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Abilene Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hospice of Dickinson County. The may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410. //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Richard A. Cook, age 95, Concordia, died February 22, 2017 at Marquis Place in Concordia. Mr. Cook was born November 10, 1921 at Concordia, the son of the late George H. and Minnie Austin Cook. He graduated from Concordia High School in 1940 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps while a student at Fort Hays State College when World War II began in 1941. He served in the Pacific Theater during the war and as a company commander of occupation troops in Japan and later at Camp Pendleton, California. The Marine Corps recalled him to active duty again during the Korean War. Mr. Cook earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from University of Kansas and was employed by General Finance Incorporated and Cloud Ceramics in 1947. He served as president, general manager, chairman of the board of directors and administrator of the company’s profit sharing plan from 1975 to 1992 and later held the position of CEO of the corporation and chairman of the Cook Foundation until he retired in 1998. Mr. Cook served on the board of directors of the First National Bank, First Bank & Trust and UMB National Bank of America from 1967 to 1998. He served on the Board of Advisors for the KU School of Business, the Advisory Council of the State Geological Survey in Lawrence and on Concordia’s first Industrial Development Committee. Mr. Cook was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He also belonged to the National and Kansas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution where he was a George Washington Fellow. He was a life member of VFW Post 588, American Legion Post 76 and the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. He was a member of the Jayhawk Society Kansas Alumni Association, National Skeet Shooting Association, National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited, Trout Unlimited, Federation of Fly Fishers, Concordia Loyal Order of the Moose Club, Cloud County Historical Society, American Ceramic Society and former member of the Elks Club. Richard was a Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International, a past president and 37 year member of the Concordia Rotary Club. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Pauline E. Cook, his parents, George and Minnie Cook and his brother, Dr. George H. Cook. Survivors include his two daughters; Suzanne Pickering (Robert) & Melissa Cook and friend Terry Melton; one grandson, Lucas Hachmeister (Stephanie); one great grandchild, Norah Hachmeister; three nieces and two nephews. Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm, Monday, March 6, 2017 at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, with Rev. Melanie Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia. Military honors will be conducted at the cemetery by the U.S. Marine Corp,; American Legion Post #76 & VFW Post #588 Visitation will be Sun., March 5, 2017 from 1 to 6 pm and Mon., March 6, 2017 from 8 am to 1:30 pm with the family greeting friends from 12 to 1:30 pm, Monday at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com. //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Charles Michael Cyre, age 41, entered into rest on February, 26, 2017 at his residence in Concordia. He was born April 24, 1975 in Concordia to Terrance Lee and Nancy (Reed) Cyre. He worked as a CNC operator for Arvos-Ljungstrom for over 20 years in Concordia. He enjoyed going to Auctions. Survivors include his sister, Jennifer Zimmerman (Roland), and their Children, Heather Lynn Murphy, Crystal Marie Murphy and Greysen Drake Zimmerman all of Concordia. He was preceded in death by his parents, and paternal grandparents, Albert and Susie Cyre and maternal grandparents, Buss and Maxine Reed. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas. Cremation has taken place a Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas with the Rev. Earl Hale officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the Charles Michael Cyre memorial fund c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. For online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// Kathy Lou Linden, 64, of Beloit, Ks, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 24, 2017, surrounded by family at Via Christi Hospital- St. Francis, Wichita Ks. Kathy was born on August 23, 1952, in Beloit, Ks, the daughter of John Leo and Dorothy (Peirce) Wagner. She graduated from Beloit High School in 1970. She later moved to Mcpherson, Ks where she met and later married Don Linden in 1983. To this union they had two children Kelli and Kevin. Kathy and Don later divorced. She then moved back to Beloit and met Eric Hamel in 1995. To this union they had their daughter Haley.

Kathy worked at Hilltop Lodge for over 20 years in the dietary department where she was the manager. Anyone who knew Kathy loved her and would describe her as witty and an outgoing person. She could talk to anyone and have them laughing. In Kathy’s free time she enjoyed loving on her grandkids, watching her beloved Chiefs, playing skipbo, bingo, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include: children, Kelli Linden of Mcpherson, Ks; Kevin Linden and fiancé Kristie Wapelhorst of Delphos, Ks; Haley Hamel and fiancé Phillip Eller of Phillipsburg, Ks; cousins Jolene, Pat, Jay, Elaine, Susan, Annie, and Karen; grandchildren, Mikynli and Maddyx Linden of McPherson, Ks; Rosalyn Linden of McPherson, Ks; Tripp and Kalla Linden of Delphos, Ks; Ryker and Jordan Eller of Phillipsburg, Ks; and beloved dog Cami.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Leo and Dorothy Wagner, brother Mike Wagner, and granddaughter Lilian Linden. Memorial Services are pending, and will be announced. Memorials may be given to Kathy Linden Memorial in care of Schoen Funeral Home and Monuments. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

HERINGTON – Kenneth Kirk Ekart, 89, departed this life, Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017, at the Windsor Place care facility in Iola, KS. He was born on September 11, 1927, in Wamego, KS, the son of Harry L. and Iva (Kirk) Ekart. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 3rd, 2017, at the St. John Catholic Church, Herington, with Fr. Soosai Rathinam, officiating. Following the service, there will be a military committal at the St. John Catholic Cemetery of Herington. Mr. Ekart graduated from Wamego High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Air Force from August of 1946 and was honorably discharged in July 1949 as sergeant in radar repairs. He attended Kansas State University for a couple of years. He began working for the Rock Island Railroad and after 37 years retired from the Cottonbelt Railroad as senior conductor. After retirement he took an interest in auctions, woodworking projects, puzzles, reading, and his picturesque yard. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching westerns and following KU basketball. He was married to Donna P. Schreiber on January 21, 1956, at Alma, KS. They loved to travel. They loved to travel both in the United States as well as Europe. They enjoyed square dancing, bowling, and spending time with their families. She preceded him death on April 15, 2013, and preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his four children; Kim Peterson (Larry) of Iola, Kris Ekart (Rebecca) of Loveland, CO, Gail Hill (Gary) of Lawrence, and Carol Childers (Scott) of Baldwin, KS; 11 Grandchildren; and 1 great granddaughter, Harper. The family requests memorials to St. John Catholic Church-Herington; and they may be sent to Zeiner Funeral Home, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449. //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// John Raymond Hoyle, 58, died at his home in Clay Center on Thursday, February 23rd from a sudden illness. John was born and raised in Clay Center, the son of Ellis and Beulah Hoyle, who preceded him in death. He leaves his daughter Sheyene Heller and her husband Steve, son Jackson Hoyle and his partner Kaylee, sister Nancy Habluetzel, sister Janet Creason and her husband Gary, brother Robert Hoyle and his wife Zoe, grandchildren Truman and Aiyanna, nieces and nephews, and many other friends and extended family. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law Ron Habluetzel. In his early years, John sacked groceries at Hoyle’s IGA in downtown Clay Center. He loved dirt bike racing and riding his Schwinn bicycle. John graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1977 and then worked at Brenner’s Sheet Metal and Holt Electric. He remained a lifelong area resident, raising his family here and working in maintenance and facilities at Kansas State University for nearly 25 years. John was a kind man, devoted father, and doting grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He was also an avid fisherman, a great cook, and a music fan who enjoyed attending his son’s performances. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Respect calls will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28th at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m.,Wednesday, March 1st, at the Clay Center Wesleyan Church; Pastor Rob Stewart will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Contributions in memory of John may be made to Radio Kansas, c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7thStreet, Clay Center, KS 67432

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////