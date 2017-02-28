Maurice Lee Dohrman, 79, passed away February 28, 2017. He was born September 3, 1937 in Great Bend, KS to Viola Ann (Habiger) and William C. Dohrman.

Maurice married Betty Schroeder on May 29, 1958 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Bushton. He was a pork producer and a farmer. He was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church and was also a Scout Master for Troop 175 of Bushton in the 1970s.

Maurice is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Joy (Don) Hoelscher; grandson, Micah (Becca) Hoelscher and great grandchildren, Eli, Chloe, Blake, and Jase; grandson, Andrew (Courtney) Hoelscher and great grandchildren, Addi, Hannah, Kate, and Mia; granddaughter, Laura (Judah) Neff and great grandchildren, Isaac and Amelia; daughter, Donna Dohrman; son, Jeff (Denise) Dohrman; grandson, Brooks (Taryn) Dohrman and great grandchildren, Brayden and Trey; granddaughter, Darah (Ryan) Harrison and great grandchildren, Melanie, Madelyn, McKinley, Riley, and Bryce; grandson, Heath (Molly) Dohrman and great grandchildren, Meeghan and Collins; granddaughter, Desa (Matt) Barlow and great grandson, Jett; daughter, Carolyn (John) Phelan; granddaughter, Bailea (Derek) Hoetmer; granddaughter, Kieran Phelan (fiancé, Taylor Elder); grandson, Gunner Phelan (fiancé, Kassy Landon); brother, Jack (Colette) Dohrman; sister, Yvonne (Jack) Perry; brother, Marvin (Sharon) Dohrman; and brother in law, Don Kirchoff. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ann Kirchoff; and brother, Lee Jimmie Dohrman.

Visitation: 1-7 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family present from 6-7 p.m. A rosary/vigil service will be at 7 p.m.

Funeral mass: 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 3, 2017 at Holy Name Catholic Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maurice Dohrman Memorial Fund, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.