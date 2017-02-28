F. Rosalie Williams passed away on February 27, 2017 at Sandstone Heights, Little River, KS.

She was born on March 5, 1919 in Wichita, KS to Ray and Alta (Hensley) McCutcheon. She was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth and Rice County where she was a school teacher at Langley, Thomas, and Eagle College schools and worked at Little River School in the office. She graduated from Little River High School and Emporia State Teacher College.

She married Lester Williams on July 27, 1941 in Ellsworth County. He preceded her in death in 2010.

She was a member of Marquette United Methodist Church, LEH, VFW Auxiliary Post 6485 and American Legion Auxiliary Post 174 both of Ellsworth.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Mary) Williams of Little River, KS; nephews, Ronald Schriner of Azel, TX; Pastor Monte (Dawn) McCutcheon of Oregon City, OR; nieces, Patti (Tom) Knop of Aurora, CO; Terri (Darrell) Jones of Chandler, AZ; grandchildren, Jeff (Vicki) Williams of Geneseo, KS; Chris (Ann) Williams of Wamego, KS; Anita (Tim) Hamm of Wells, KS; Bradley (Jeanne) Williams of Kent, WA; Ronnie (Venus) Schriner of Dallas, TX; 10 great grandchildren and 3 great-great granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lester; parents; son, Fred Williams; great granddaughter, Kylie Hamm; brother, Robert McCutcheon; and nephew, Mark McCutcheon.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Marquette United Methodist Church with burial following in the Langley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marquette United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.