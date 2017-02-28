press release

The Dickinson County Diabetes Support Group will meet on Tuesday, March 7th, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. in Memorial Hospital Conference Room B. The guest speaker will be Sandy Canfield, Instructor at Impact Sports and Fitness.

The Dickinson County Diabetes Support Group is open to anyone with diabetes and family members of those with diabetes. The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.

The Dickinson County Diabetes Support Group is affiliated with the American Diabetes Association, Memorial Health System, and K-State Research and Extension, Dickinson County. For more information, call Beth Helmerichs, RD, LD, Memorial Health System, 785-263-6676 or K-State Research and Extension, Dickinson County, at 785-263-2001.