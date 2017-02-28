WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Court documents allege that a woman accused of killing a Wichita woman and kidnapping her newborn baby had been in contact with the victim shortly before the crimes occurred.

Yesenia Sesmas has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated interference with parental custody. The 34-year-old is accused of killing 27-year-old Laura Abarca and kidnaping her 6-day-old newborn. Sesmas was later found with the infant in Dallas and arrested.

The documents released in court Monday say a woman who went by the name of Yesenia Amiguita exchanged messages in Spanish with Abarca the day before and the day of the killing and kidnapping.

In some messages, the woman asks Abarca what time her boyfriend went to work and for her address. The phone number used by the Amiguita woman has been linked to Sesmas.