Arline C. Metzger, born Dec. 22, 1926 in Salina, KS, passed away Feb 26, 2017. She was one of five children born of Andrew and Esther Tillberg, of Salina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Metzger, in 2015, and her brothers Carl and Norman.

She is survived by her two remaining siblings, Donald and Gertrude Chaney; her two children, Carol Tinkler and Gary, five grandchildren, Julie Juarez, Gary Joe and Joshua, and Robin and Krista Tinkler; and three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Makyla and Danica Dixson.

Arline graduated from Bavaria High School, attended Brown Mackie Business College and married Clifford L. Metzger on June 2, 1950, a marine who served our country for 20 years. They were married for 65 years. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St, Salina. Burial will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 255 S. 7th St., Salina.