Anna Katherina Asperk, 87, of Assaria, passed away Monday, February 27, 2017. She was born in Schauerheim, Germany

to Conrad and Dorothea Reiss.

Anna retired from the Southeast of Saline School District 306 after 30 years, where she worked as a secretary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Felix Asperk , and an infant daughter; Maria Asperk.

Survivors include her two daughters; Tiina Asperk-Ross of Huntington Beach, CA., and Lilian (Richard) Armstrong of Overland

Park and two brothers; Gottfried and Kurt Reiss of Germany.

A memorial service for Anna will be 11:00am, Friday, March 3, 2017 at the Assaria Lutheran Church 124 W. First St., Assaria.

Memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.