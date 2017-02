A BB gun was the weapon of choice for a vandal who destroyed six vehicle windows over the weekend.

Sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, an unknown suspect shot out six vehicle windows on North 12th Street. Authorities say all the vehicles were parked on or near the street between 200 and 400 N 12th. Police Capt. Paul Forrester says they are still investigating the incident but currently have no suspects.

The total damage was estimated at $1,000.