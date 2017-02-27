Salina Police have located another suspect in a shooting that took place last week. Police Capt. Paul Forrester says the 18-year-old female was picked up in McPherson early Monday morning for unrelated charges. According to Capt. Forrester, she also had a gunshot wound to the arm.

Maddilynn J. Small was arrested around 1:30 a.m. this morning on drug charges, following a traffic stop. Authorities believe Small was a passenger in the Maroon Chevy that 22-year-old Tyler Reinbold was shot in last Thursday. Witnesses described a white, blonde female in dark clothing fleeing the scene. Capt. Forrester says Small was also shot during the incident. She fled the scene, traveling to Topeka before being picked up in McPherson.

Friday afternoon, Police picked up 19-year-old Brooklyn McKnight in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe McKnight, Reinbold and Small were all passengers in the vehicle when McKnight shot Reinbold twice, once in the stomach and once in the calf. Police responded to 1500 E Iron but Capt. Forrester says the suspects drove to that location from Crawford, where the shooting occurred.

An ambulance transported Reinbold to the hospital in critical condition, where he was stabilized. Authorities say he was initially uncooperative but later helped lead police to McKnight and Small. According to Capt. Forrester, three rounds were fired from a handgun. McKnight is believed to be the shooter and now faces attempted first-degree murder charges for the shooting of Reinbold. Investigators have been sent to McPherson and are still questioning Small to determine her role in the altercation. Capt. Forrester described it as a drug deal gone awry.

Capt. Forrester says authorities are still looking for a fourth suspect, who they believe to have been driving th

e truck.