Wire cutters used to steal iPhone from RadioShack

A female suspect used wire cutters to steal an iPhone 7 Plus from RadioShack Saturday afternoon.

Employees told authorities a white female with green, pink and purple hair entered the RadioShack, located at 1103 W Crawford, sometime before 2:55 p.m. Saturday. After browsing through the phones, she used the wire cutters to disconnect the display phone while the staff helped another customer.

Salina Police are looking for the female suspect they believe to be 26 to 31-years-old. The total loss was estimated at $800.

