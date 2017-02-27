WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Democratic candidate James Thompson says the special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by CIA Director Mike Pompeo in Kansas will be a referendum on the policies of the state’s Republican governor and those of President Donald Trump.

His comments came Monday during his first news conference in a race that is playing out amid a backlash in Kansas against the ultra-conservative agenda championed by Gov. Sam Brownback.

Thompson portrayed his Republican opponent, State Treasurer Ron Estes, as a “Brownback clone” who wants to take those failed economic policies and nationalize them.

Estes did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Thompson called the news conference to urge a crackdown on human trafficking â an issue he says is consistent with his campaign of fighting for families.