Thompson: Special Kan. election referendum on Brownback, Trump policies

Wichita civil rights lawyer James Thompson is the Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat.
CREDIT COURTESY OF THE THOMPSON CAMPAIGN

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Democratic candidate James Thompson says the special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by CIA Director Mike Pompeo in Kansas will be a referendum on the policies of the state’s Republican governor and those of President Donald Trump.

His comments came Monday during his first news conference in a race that is playing out amid a backlash in Kansas against the ultra-conservative agenda championed by Gov. Sam Brownback.

Thompson portrayed his Republican opponent, State Treasurer Ron Estes, as a “Brownback clone” who wants to take those failed economic policies and nationalize them.

Estes did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Thompson called the news conference to urge a crackdown on human trafficking â an issue he says is consistent with his campaign of fighting for families.

